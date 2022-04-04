Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 335,000 SF Industrial Project Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Completion of 820 Crossing in Haltom City is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties has broken ground on 820 Crossing, a 335,000-square-foot industrial project in Haltom City, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The rear-load building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 62 dock doors, 185-foot truck court depths, 201 car parking spaces and 95 trailer stalls with the capacity to add 40 more. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped to lease the development. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2023.