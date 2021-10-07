REBusinessOnline

Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 354,000 SF Spec Warehouse Near Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

This rendering shows plans for the warehouse, which is slated for completion next summer.

NEW ALBANY, OHIO — Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 354,000-square-foot speculative warehouse in New Albany, about 15 miles northeast of Columbus. The developer purchased a 33-acre site on Innovation Campus Way. Completion of the project is slated for June 2022. Tom Miles and Scott Pickett of Avison Young represented Scannell in the land purchase. The duo will also handle leasing efforts for the property. MBJ Holdings was the seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews