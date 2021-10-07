Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 354,000 SF Spec Warehouse Near Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

This rendering shows plans for the warehouse, which is slated for completion next summer.

NEW ALBANY, OHIO — Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 354,000-square-foot speculative warehouse in New Albany, about 15 miles northeast of Columbus. The developer purchased a 33-acre site on Innovation Campus Way. Completion of the project is slated for June 2022. Tom Miles and Scott Pickett of Avison Young represented Scannell in the land purchase. The duo will also handle leasing efforts for the property. MBJ Holdings was the seller.