Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 423,260 SF Spec Industrial Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Cornerstone-Logistics-Crossing-San-Antonio

Cornerstone Logistics Crossing in San Antonio is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

SAN ANTONIO — Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties has broken ground on Cornerstone Logistics Crossing, a 423,260-square-foot speculative industrial project located on a 28.8-acre site in northeast San Antonio. The property will consist of two buildings totaling 224,220 square feet and 199,040 square feet that will be divisible to 30,000 square feet. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights and ample trailer parking. CBRE has been tapped to lease the development, which is expected to be complete in the late third or early fourth quarter.

