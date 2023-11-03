Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 479,000 SF Distribution Facility in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, ORE. — Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 479,000-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility. Gensco Inc. will occupy the project at Scannell Logistics Park in Salem, approximately 50 miles south of Portland. The building is the second built-to-suit project at the logistics park.

Designed by Mackenzie, the building will be a single-story, 399,000-square-foot facility, including 306,000 square feet of storage and distribution space, 93,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 6,400-square-foot office blocks on the north and south ends. Additionally, the property will feature a 68,000-square-foot storage mezzanine for a total floor area of 479,000 square feet.

Perlo Construction will build the property, which is slated for completion in spring 2025.