Friday, November 8, 2024
AlabamaDevelopmentIndustrialSoutheast

Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 500-Acre Industrial Park in Mobile, Alabama

by John Nelson

MOBILE, ALA. — Scannell Properties has broken ground on RailPort Logistics Mobile, a 500-acre industrial park in Mobile. The project is designated by rail giant CSX as a “Platinum CSX Select Site,” meaning it’s been deemed a shovel-ready site along the CSX rail network.

At full build-out, RailPort Logistics Mobile will span 4.7 million square feet across 10 buildings. Scannell Properties estimates that the property will support 2,500 workers. The site is located proximate to Port of Mobile and I-10. Phase I will encompass 390 acres, and approximately 149 acres will be reserved for conservation.

Scannell Properties plans to invest approximately $15 million for transportation infrastructure upgrades at the site. David Salinas, senior development manager with the Indianapolis-based firm, says the investment will “also benefit the neighboring Todd Acres Industrial Park.”

