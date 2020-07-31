Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on Phase II of Logistics Park in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — Scannell Properties has broken ground on Phase II of Gardner Logistics Park. The second phase will comprise three buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet. One of the buildings is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed tenant. Gardner Logistics Park is situated at 3150 Ga. Highway 42, 29 miles southeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and one mile from Interstate 75. Phase I comprises two buildings totaling 1.7 million square feet. Building I is fully leased to an undisclosed tenant and is expandable up to 318,334 square feet. James Phillpott, Lisa Pittman and Helen Cauthen of Cushman & Wakefield oversee leasing for the park.