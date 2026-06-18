Scannell Properties Buys 129 Acres in Buckeye, Arizona for Development of Summit Logistics Center

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Scannell Properties has acquired 129 acres at the northwest corner of Southern Avenue and Rooks Road in Buckeye from Scottsdale-based Arizona Land Consulting for the development of Summit Logistics Center. The sales price was $32.5 million.

Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Phil Haenel, Foster Bundy, Justin Smith and Jordan Sims of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Brian Lee of Cushman & Wakefield also represented the seller.

Scannell Properties plans to break ground on Phase I of the project in the third quarter. The first phase will comprise a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial facility designed for large-scale logistics and distribution users. The building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 3,500 square feet of office space, 240 dock-high doors and four ground-level doors.