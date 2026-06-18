Thursday, June 18, 2026
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Summit-Logistics-Center-Buckeye-AZ
The first phase of Summit Logistics Center in Buckeye, Ariz., will feature a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial facility designed for large-scale logistics and distribution users.
AcquisitionsArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Scannell Properties Buys 129 Acres in Buckeye, Arizona for Development of Summit Logistics Center

by Amy Works

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Scannell Properties has acquired 129 acres at the northwest corner of Southern Avenue and Rooks Road in Buckeye from Scottsdale-based Arizona Land Consulting for the development of Summit Logistics Center. The sales price was $32.5 million.

Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Phil Haenel, Foster Bundy, Justin Smith and Jordan Sims of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Brian Lee of Cushman & Wakefield also represented the seller.

Scannell Properties plans to break ground on Phase I of the project in the third quarter. The first phase will comprise a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial facility designed for large-scale logistics and distribution users. The building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 3,500 square feet of office space, 240 dock-high doors and four ground-level doors.

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