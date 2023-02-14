Scannell Properties, Pittman Investors Begin Phase I of Pittman Farms Project in Zionsville, Indiana

ZIONSVILLE, IND. — Scannell Properties and Pittman Investors are beginning Phase I development of a project situated on the Pittman Farms site in Zionsville, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. The project site’s red barn has long served as an unofficial entry into Zionsville at US-421 and Sycamore Street.

The first phase of construction includes land preparation and infrastructure for the entire development, as well as a three-building, 400-unit apartment complex. Amenities will include a golf simulator, saltwater pool, fitness lab, work-from-home space, pet spa, dog park and an outdoor pavilion reminiscent of the Pittman Farms barn. Phase I is expected to open in the second quarter of 2025.

The design team includes Indianapolis-based Delv architects, American Structurepoint, Lynch Harrison Brumleve, Circle Design Group, Context Design, Infinysis and BKV. Indianapolis-based Shiel Sexton Co. will serve as construction manager. Project lenders include Merchants Capital, through its parent company Merchants Bank, as well as Lake City Bank.