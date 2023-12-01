Scannell Properties Receives Financing for Recapitalization of 10.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio Valued at $1.2B

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties has received funding from Manulife Investment Management for the recapitalization of a 35-property industrial portfolio. The portfolio includes assets in 17 markets totaling 10.4 million square feet and valued at $1.2 billion. Scannell says the financing provides additional liquidity that it will use to create further value through completion of construction, leasing management and operation. The portfolio includes properties in various stages of development. Further details were not provided.