Thursday, May 30, 2024
Rockingham Farms Building 10 spans 413,230 square feet and was fully leased to two tenants at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Scannell Properties Sells New Distribution Center in Savannah for $50.8M

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Scannell Properties has sold Rockingham Farms Building 10, a newly built, 413,230-square-foot bulk distribution center located at 101 Feldspar Drive in Savannah. DWS purchased the facility for $50.8 million. Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth and Jim Freeman of JLL represented Scannell Properties in the transaction.

Situated within Rockingham Farms Logistics Park, the building is located approximately eight miles from the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal. The Class A property was fully leased at the time of sale to two tenants and features 36-foot clear heights, two drive-in doors, 73 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court, 100 trailer spaces, 272 car parking spaces and rear-loading capabilities.

