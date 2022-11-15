Scannell Properties to Build 176-Acre Industrial, Retail Development in Belvidere, Illinois

BELVIDERE, ILL. — Scannell Properties has purchased 176 acres in the Chicago suburb of Belvidere with plans to build an industrial and retail development. The first project within the development will be a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for an undisclosed Fortune 500 company. Plans also call for a 585,000-square-foot build-to-suit. Scannell Properties plans to reconfigure the roadway to provide two additional retail or commercial outlots. Adam Marshall of Newmark represented Scannell in the land acquisition.