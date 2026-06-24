Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Phase I of Ridgeway Logistics Park in Ellabell, Ga., will comprise a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative facility. (Rendering courtesy of Scannell Properties)
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Scannell Properties to Develop 335-Acre Logistics Park Near Savannah

by John Nelson

ELLABELL, GA. — Scannell Properties has plans to develop Ridgeway Logistics Park, a 335-acre industrial campus situated directly across from the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Ellabell, a western suburb of Savannah in Bryan County. Situated adjacent to the new I-16 interchange and near the Port of Savannah, the industrial park can accommodate up to 4 million square feet of space at full build-out.

Phase I of Ridgeway Logistics Park will comprise a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative facility featuring 40-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors, 234 dock positions, 45 dock packages and parking for 338 trailers and 350 cars. Scannell will begin site work this summer. Bill Sparks and Preston Andrews of CBRE are handling the park’s leasing assignment.

You may also like

Hillwood Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 306-Unit Self-Storage...

Michigan Strategic Fund Approves $270.7M Plan for Redevelopment...

Lowes Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Project in Mooresville,...

JLL Brokers $48.4M Sale of Industrial Park in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 202-Unit Apartment Community in...

Partnership Unveils Plans for $170M Affordable, Supportive Housing...

JLL Arranges $26M in Construction Financing for Buffalo...

CBRE Brokers $13.5M Sale of Multi-Tenant Industrial Park...