Scannell Properties to Develop 335-Acre Logistics Park Near Savannah

ELLABELL, GA. — Scannell Properties has plans to develop Ridgeway Logistics Park, a 335-acre industrial campus situated directly across from the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Ellabell, a western suburb of Savannah in Bryan County. Situated adjacent to the new I-16 interchange and near the Port of Savannah, the industrial park can accommodate up to 4 million square feet of space at full build-out.

Phase I of Ridgeway Logistics Park will comprise a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative facility featuring 40-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors, 234 dock positions, 45 dock packages and parking for 338 trailers and 350 cars. Scannell will begin site work this summer. Bill Sparks and Preston Andrews of CBRE are handling the park’s leasing assignment.