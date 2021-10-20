Scannell to Build 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Development in Tinley Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Scannell Properties has unveiled plans to develop Tinley Business Park, a 1.3 million-square-foot speculative industrial project in Tinley Park, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The three-building development will offer immediate access to I-80, I-57 and I-294. The two larger buildings will feature a clear height of 36 feet, while the smaller building will feature a clear height of 32 feet. All buildings will have ample trailer and automobile parking. Construction is expected to begin next year. Sam Durkin, Scott Duerkop and Conor Mullady of JLL will market the project for lease.