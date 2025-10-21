Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Scarborough Arranges Sale of 157,379 SF Warehouse in Tyler, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TYLER, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Scarborough Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 157,379-square-foot warehouse in Tyler, about 100 miles east of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 13343 I-20 E was built on 37.2 acres in 1959, renovated in 2009 and features 23-foot clear heights and 12 dock-high doors. Sam Scarborough of Scarborough Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction, and Brian Burks of Landbridge Commercial Properties represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

