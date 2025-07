LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Locally based firm Scarborough Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of Hawkins Crossing, a 16,250-square-foot retail center located at 3052 N. Eastman Road in the East Texas city of Longview. The center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Louisiana Cajun Kitchen, Fresh Dental and PURE Nail Salon. Stephanie Taylor of Scarborough Commercial represented the seller and sourced the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.