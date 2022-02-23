REBusinessOnline

Scarlet, Urban Meridian Break Ground on $32M Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Scarlet, in partnership with full-service real estate firm Urban Meridian Group, has broken ground on a $32 million multifamily project in Houston’s City Park neighborhood. Designed by E Studio Group, the six-building, 216-unit property will be branded Frame Almeda Genoa and will offer one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 570 to 1,007 square feet. The project is expected to be complete within the next 12 months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  