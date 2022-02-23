Scarlet, Urban Meridian Break Ground on $32M Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Scarlet, in partnership with full-service real estate firm Urban Meridian Group, has broken ground on a $32 million multifamily project in Houston’s City Park neighborhood. Designed by E Studio Group, the six-building, 216-unit property will be branded Frame Almeda Genoa and will offer one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 570 to 1,007 square feet. The project is expected to be complete within the next 12 months.