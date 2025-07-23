Wednesday, July 23, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

Scentbird Signs 116,530 SF Industrial Lease in Somerset, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOMERSET, N.J. — Scentbird has signed a 116,530-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. The provider of customized fragrance subscriptions is taking space at Cottontail Logistics Center, a two-building, 236,000-square-foot development. Nicholas Klacik of CBRE represented Scentbird in the lease negotiations. Kevin Dudley, Chad Hillyer and Kate Granahan, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, CBRE Investment Management, which bought the property earlier this summer.

