Schelin Uldricks Arranges $10.4M Loan for Refinancing of San Antonio Shopping Center

Posted on by in Loans, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Schelin Uldricks & Co., a California-based financial intermediary and advisory firm, has arranged a $10.4 million loan for the refinancing of Olmos Creek Shopping Center, a 102,254-square-foot retail property in San Antonio. Built in phases between 1996 and 2004, the center is leased to a mix of tenants in the fitness, food-and-beverage, entertainment and discount retail sectors. A California-based debt fund provided the funds. The borrower was not disclosed.