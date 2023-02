Schelin Uldricks & Co. Arranges $11.8M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Building in Lansing

LANSING, MICH. — Schelin Uldricks & Co. has arranged an $11.8 million senior loan to finance the acquisition of a 147,258-square-foot industrial building in Lansing. The property is leased to a national credit tenant. Schelin Uldricks & Co. arranged the CMBS loan on behalf of the borrower, a national real estate investment manager. Loan terms were not provided.