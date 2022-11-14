Schelin Uldricks Secures $13.9M Construction Loan for Shopping Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA. — Schelin Uldricks & Co. has arranged $13.9 million in financing for the redevelopment of University Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at the corner of Ryan Street and Sale Road in the southeast Louisiana city of Lake Charles. Financing will enable the renovation of portions of the property that experienced hurricane damage in 2020. When finished, the retail center will span 203,965 square feet. An undisclosed regional bank lender provided the loan. The property is currently leased to a mix of tenants that include a fitness center, grocery store and several inline restaurants and retailers.