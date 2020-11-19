Schlage Lock Co. Renews 253,440 SF Industrial Lease in Olathe, Kansas

OLATHE, KAN. — Schlage Lock Co. has renewed its 253,440-square-foot industrial lease at 2119 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe. Dan and Kurt Jensen of Kessinger Hunter represented the landlord, a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC. Ed Elder of Colliers International represented Schlage, which is one of the nation’s largest producers of commercial and consumer locks. The building has convenient access to major highways and nearby logistics support services.