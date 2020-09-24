REBusinessOnline

Schluter-Systems Opens 500,000 SF Distribution Center at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth

Schluter Systems new distribution center at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth totals 500,000 square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Schluter-Systems, a German provider of tile products for the homebuilding industry, has opened a 500,000-square-foot distribution center at Alliance Northport 1 in Fort Worth. The facility was designed to house approximately 300 employees and offers proximity to Interstate 35, State Highway 114 and Fort Worth Alliance Airport. Tom Pearson and Chris Teesdale of Colliers International originally represented Schluter-Systems in its site selection and lease negotiations when the company committed to the 26,000-acre AllianceTexas development last fall.

