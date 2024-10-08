Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialWashingtonWestern

Schnitzer Properties Acquires 230,575 SF Industrial Park in Auburn, Washington

by Amy Works

AUBURN, WASH. — Schnitzer Properties has purchased White River Corporate Park, a 230,575-square-foot, four-building industrial park in Auburn. With this acquisition, Schnitzer Properties owns and manages more than 2.5 million square feet in the Puget Sound area, with 594 tenants.

White River Corporate Park is fully leased and houses 12 tenants, including manufacturers, distributors and service providers.

Bill Condon and Matt McGregor of Colliers, along with Brett Hartzell and Paige Morgan of CBRE, handled the transaction. The financial terms of the deal were not released.

You may also like

Mustang Creek Enterprises Buys 80-Unit Seniors Housing Project...

NAI Robert Lynn Negotiates 36,450 SF Industrial Lease...

NEPCG Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

JLL Secures $73M in Construction Financing for Traer...

Mohr Capital Completes 707,380 SF Industrial Development in...

Harbor Associates, F&F Capital Buy 211,000 SF Highlands...

Hanley Investment Arranges Sale of 24,986 SF Retail,...

CyrusOne Breaks Ground on 446,000 SF Data Center...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $6.9M Sale of Chicago Retail...