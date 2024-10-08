Schnitzer Properties Acquires 230,575 SF Industrial Park in Auburn, Washington

AUBURN, WASH. — Schnitzer Properties has purchased White River Corporate Park, a 230,575-square-foot, four-building industrial park in Auburn. With this acquisition, Schnitzer Properties owns and manages more than 2.5 million square feet in the Puget Sound area, with 594 tenants.

White River Corporate Park is fully leased and houses 12 tenants, including manufacturers, distributors and service providers.

Bill Condon and Matt McGregor of Colliers, along with Brett Hartzell and Paige Morgan of CBRE, handled the transaction. The financial terms of the deal were not released.