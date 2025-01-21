Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Corona-Commerce-Center-Tucson-AZ
Corona Commerce Center will offer 146,963 square feet of industrial space at 2717 E. Corona Road in Tucson, Ariz.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Schnitzer Properties Breaks Ground on Two Industrial Projects in Tucson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Schnitzer Properties has broken ground on two industrial developments in Tucson. The $73 million total investment in two Class A industrial spaces will provide workspaces for small and mid-size manufacturers and distributors.

The two projects are Corona Commerce Center, totaling 146,963 square feet at 2717 E. Corona Road, and Drexel Commerce Center, offering 184,080 square feet spread across two buildings. Both properties will offer flexible leasing options, with spaces ranging from 6,700 square feet to 184,080 square feet.

The development team includes Schnitzer Properties, Sun Corridor and Willmeng Construction.

You may also like

DPC Cos., Ogilvie Partners Buy 220,000 SF Englewood...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Negotiates Sale of Oxford...

SRS Real Estate, Hanley Investment Group Broker $7.2M...

Coastal Holdings Group Buys 11,050 SF Industrial Building...

KeyBank Provides $23M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

Hernandez Development, XSITE Real Estate to Build 123,000...

Creation Breaks Ground on 137,000 SF Industrial Project...

David B. Norton Arranges $35.4M in Construction Financing...

SimonCRE Receives Financing, Invests $50M for Mixed-Use Project...