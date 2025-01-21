Schnitzer Properties Breaks Ground on Two Industrial Projects in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Schnitzer Properties has broken ground on two industrial developments in Tucson. The $73 million total investment in two Class A industrial spaces will provide workspaces for small and mid-size manufacturers and distributors.

The two projects are Corona Commerce Center, totaling 146,963 square feet at 2717 E. Corona Road, and Drexel Commerce Center, offering 184,080 square feet spread across two buildings. Both properties will offer flexible leasing options, with spaces ranging from 6,700 square feet to 184,080 square feet.

The development team includes Schnitzer Properties, Sun Corridor and Willmeng Construction.