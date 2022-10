Schnitzer Properties Buys 109,229 SF Industrial Building in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Schnitzer Properties LLC has acquired an industrial property located at 5580 S. Nogales Highway in Tucson. WAA Nogales Hwy LLC sold the asset for $7.3 million.

Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller in the transaction.