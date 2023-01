Schnitzer Properties Completes 560,352 SF Queen Creek Commerce Center in Chandler, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Intel, NEHP and Horsepower Automotive Group are tenants at the recently completed 560,352-square-foot Queen Creek Commerce Center in Chandler, Ariz. (Photo courtesy of www.schnitzerproperties.com)

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Portland, Ore.-based Schnitzer Properties has completed the construction of Queen Creek Commerce Center, a two-building industrial project at Queen Creek Road and Hamilton Street in Chandler.

Situated on 34 acres, Queen Creek Commerce Center features 560,352 square feet of industrial space. Three tenants have pre-leased the development: Intel, NEHP and Horsepower Automotive Group.

Rick Collins of JLL brokered the leases on behalf of Schnitzer Properties.