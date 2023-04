NEW YORK CITY — The New York City School Construction Authority has signed a 15,330-square-foot office lease at 1070 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn. The academic design-build firm has committed to leasing the entire ground floor for 15 years. Geoff Bailey and Scott Rothstein of RIPCO Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Bert Baradian of Cornerstone Group represented School Construction Authority.