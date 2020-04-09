Schott Corp. Signs 14,140 SF Office Lease in Rye Brook, New York

The space is located within the six-building Kingsbrook office complex.

RYE BROOK, N.Y. — German specialty glass manufacturer Schott Corp. has signed a 14,140-square-foot office lease for its new North American corporate headquarters in Rye Brook, a northeastern suburb of New York. The space is located at 1100 King St. in the Kingsbrook office complex. The company plans to relocate its North American corporate offices from 555 Taxter Road in Elmsford, New York, in the first quarter of 2021. The six-building, 565,000-square-foot office complex features two fitness centers, three cafés and conference facilities. Maureen O’Boyle and Gerry Lees of Cushman & Wakefield represented Schott Corp. in the lease negotiations. Dana Pike represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons., on an internal basis along with Brian Carcaterra of CBRE.