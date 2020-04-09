REBusinessOnline

Schott Corp. Signs 14,140 SF Office Lease in Rye Brook, New York

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

kingsbrooke-nj

The space is located within the six-building Kingsbrook office complex.

RYE BROOK, N.Y. — German specialty glass manufacturer Schott Corp. has signed a 14,140-square-foot office lease for its new North American corporate headquarters in Rye Brook, a northeastern suburb of New York. The space is located at 1100 King St. in the Kingsbrook office complex. The company plans to relocate its North American corporate offices from 555 Taxter Road in Elmsford, New York, in the first quarter of 2021. The six-building, 565,000-square-foot office complex features two fitness centers, three cafés and conference facilities. Maureen O’Boyle and Gerry Lees of Cushman & Wakefield represented Schott Corp. in the lease negotiations. Dana Pike represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons., on an internal basis along with Brian Carcaterra of CBRE.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business