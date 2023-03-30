Schott NYC to Open 2,500 SF Store in Manhattan’s SoHo District

NEW YORK CITY — Schott NYC, which sells leather jackets and motorcycle apparel, will open a 2,500-square-foot store at 32 Howard St. in Manhattan’s SoHo district. The company will relocate its flagship store from 236 Elizabeth St. and renovate the existing space at 32 Howard. The opening of the new store is scheduled for Sept 1. Greg Tannor and Jessica Gerstein of Lee & Associates represented Schott NYC in its site selection and lease negotiations. Rich Skulnik and Lindsay Zegans of Ripco Real Estate represented the landlord, a partnership between KPG Funds and Intercontinental Real Estate Corp.