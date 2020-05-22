Schuckman Realty Arranges Sale of 14,000 SF Retail Building in Rockville Centre, New York

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — Schuckman Realty Inc. has arranged the $2.3 million sale of a 14,000-square-foot retail building in Rockville Centre, a city on Long Island. Located at 120 North Village Ave., the single-tenant property was constructed in 1957 and was leased to Chase Bank at the time of sale. Kenneth Schuckman and Edward Gottlieb of Schuckman Realty represented the buyer, ABEN Village LLC, in the transaction. Michael Ventre and Robert Reinhardt of Windsor Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller.