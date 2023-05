ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Schwab Paper Products has renewed its 55,000-square-foot industrial lease at 636 Schwab Circle in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville. The manufacturer and converter of packaging materials previously owned the building, so the new five-year lease was structured in a sale-leaseback transaction. Terri Alexander of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented Schwab. Ryan Earley of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Link Logistics.