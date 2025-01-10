Friday, January 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Sciame Construction Signs 37,206 SF Office Lease Renewal in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Sciame Construction LLC has signed a 37,206-square-foot office lease renewal in Lower Manhattan. The locally based firm will continue to occupy the entire 20th floor of 14 Wall Street, a building that was originally constructed in 1910 for the Bankers Trust Co., for the next 20 years. Bradley Gerla, Jon Cope, Mike Rizzo and Masha Dudelzak of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Adam Foster, Matt Bergey, Chris Mansfield and Ryan Luck, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.

You may also like

Piatt Cos. Unveils Plans for $600M Riverfront Mixed-Use...

Newmark Brokers $360M Sale of Two Park Avenue...

KKR Provides $123M Loan for Refinancing of Wimbledon...

Eastern Union Arranges $24M Loan for Refinancing of...

Revitalization Unlimited Invests $3.2M for Historic Garment House...

Whole Foods to Open 45,000 SF Grocery Store...

KLNB Brokers $9.2M Sale of Medical Office Building...

D&R Signs Inks 44,978 SF Industrial Lease in...

JLL Brokers $80M Sale of Northern New Jersey...