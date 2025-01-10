Sciame Construction Signs 37,206 SF Office Lease Renewal in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Sciame Construction LLC has signed a 37,206-square-foot office lease renewal in Lower Manhattan. The locally based firm will continue to occupy the entire 20th floor of 14 Wall Street, a building that was originally constructed in 1910 for the Bankers Trust Co., for the next 20 years. Bradley Gerla, Jon Cope, Mike Rizzo and Masha Dudelzak of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Adam Foster, Matt Bergey, Chris Mansfield and Ryan Luck, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.