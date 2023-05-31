Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Scofflaw Plans 5,500 SF Brewery at Oxton Development in Atlanta

by Hayden Spiess

ATLANTA — Scofflaw Brewing Co. has announced plans for a 5,500-square-foot brewery space at Oxton, a 35,000-square-foot food and retail project.

Ardent Cos., Westbridge and Bridger Properties are developing Oxton at the Piedmont Center office campus in Atlanta, scheduled to open in 2024.

Marking the first tenant at the development, the taproom and brewery will feature access to an adjoining courtyard.

Square Feet Studio Architects is leading the design of Oxton, which was announced earlier this year. Bridger is handling retail leasing at the property. 

