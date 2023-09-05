SCOPE Brokers $13.3M Sale of Student Housing Community in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

SHIPPENSBURG, PA. — Scope Commercial Real Estate Services has brokered the $13.3 million sale of Maverick Apartments, a 480-bed student housing community located near Shippensburg University in southern-central Pennsylvania. The 10-building community recently underwent $1.5 million in capital improvements. The property offers 120 four-bedroom units in standard and loft configurations. Fahd Malik of SCOPE represented the seller, Maverick Apartments LLC, in the transaction. Clark Finney of Matthews Real Estate Investments arranged a $9.5 million acquisition loan on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.