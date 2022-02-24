Scope Capital Arranges $17.7M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Completion of Box Factory Lofts in Philadelphia is slated for mid-2023.

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based financial intermediary Scope Capital Group has arranged a $17.7 million construction loan for Box Factory Lofts, a 63-unit multifamily project that will be located in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. Designed by SITIO Architecture + Urbanism, Box Factory Lofts will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 1,100 square feet of commercial space. Construction is slated for a mid-2023 completion. Edward Brown of Scope Capital Group arranged the loan, which carried a 24-month term and an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio, through a local community bank on behalf of the undisclosed, locally based borrower/developer.