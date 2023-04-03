Scope Commercial Arranges $4.3M Sale of Affordable Housing Complex in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

STROUDSBURG, PA. — Regional brokerage firm Scope Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the $4.3 million sale of Bridge Street Apartments, a 52-unit affordable housing complex in the Lehigh Valley community of Stroudsburg. The eight-building, garden-style complex originally opened in 2000 and exclusively offers four-bedroom units. A national multifamily investment firm sold the asset to a regional buyer, with both parties requesting anonymity. Jonathan Massaro of Scope Commercial brokered the deal.