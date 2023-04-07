Friday, April 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Scope Commercial Negotiates $9.3M Sale of Multifamily Property in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Regional brokerage firm Scope Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the $9.3 million sale of The Yellowjacket, a 24-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The complex houses one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center and a rooftop deck, as well as 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Phil Sharrow and Fahd Malik of Scope Commercial represented the seller, a local developer that is nearing completion of the project, in the all-cash transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a family office that purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange.

You may also like

Buccini/Pollin Acquires 271,678 SF Office Building in Metro...

JLL Arranges $39M Acquisition Loan for Northern New...

Stockdale Announces New Health Fund, First MOB Acquisition...

Northeast Private Client Group Brokers $4M Sale of...

Securitas Security Signs 19,500 SF Office Lease in...

Draper and Kramer Arranges $54M Loan for Refinancing...

Iconic Equities Acquires 322,840 SF Warehouse in Columbus,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.9M Sale of Medical...

Dissecting Orange County’s Dynamic Multifamily Market