Scope Commercial Negotiates $9.3M Sale of Multifamily Property in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Regional brokerage firm Scope Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the $9.3 million sale of The Yellowjacket, a 24-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The complex houses one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center and a rooftop deck, as well as 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Phil Sharrow and Fahd Malik of Scope Commercial represented the seller, a local developer that is nearing completion of the project, in the all-cash transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a family office that purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange.