Thursday, January 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

SCOPE Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Lehigh Valley Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

WHITEHALL, PA. — Philadelphia-based brokerage firm SCOPE Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the $11.8 million sale of Aspen Apartments, an 80-unit multifamily building located in the Lehigh Valley city of Whitehall. The three-story building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 1,080 to 1,600 square feet. The undisclosed buyer purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange following its disposition of two multifamily assets totaling 52 units in nearby Allentown. Zeke Rotter led the SCOPE team led that handled those sales as well as the purchase of Aspen Apartments.

You may also like

Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open ‘House of Sport’...

Cookware Co. Signs 17,368 SF Office Lease in...

Seizing Opportunity: Office Demand, Conversions Offer Bright Spots...

Helu Development Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Affordable Housing...

KBS Sells 179,932 SF Fountainhead Tower Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 105,000 SF...

Hines, Aubrey to Develop 10 MSF Mixed-Use Campus...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 16,074 SF Industrial...

Halstatt Sells 644-Bed UnionWest at Creative Village Student...