SCOPE Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Lehigh Valley Apartment Building

WHITEHALL, PA. — Philadelphia-based brokerage firm SCOPE Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the $11.8 million sale of Aspen Apartments, an 80-unit multifamily building located in the Lehigh Valley city of Whitehall. The three-story building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 1,080 to 1,600 square feet. The undisclosed buyer purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange following its disposition of two multifamily assets totaling 52 units in nearby Allentown. Zeke Rotter led the SCOPE team led that handled those sales as well as the purchase of Aspen Apartments.