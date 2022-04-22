Scorpion Biological Services to Build $650M Biomanufacturing Facility in Manhattan, Kansas

MANHATTAN, KAN. — Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics Inc., is building a new 500,000-square-foot biomanufacturing facility in Manhattan. The $650 million project will create 500 new jobs in the area within the next seven years, according to Gov. Laura Kelly. The facility will support the development of vaccines that enable an accelerated response to global biological threats. The company also intends to provide commercial level development, manufacturing and bioanalytical testing services at every stage for biopharmaceutical products on a fee-for-service basis to the global healthcare industry.

The project came together as a result of partnerships between the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas State University, Kansas State University Innovation Partners, the City of Manhattan, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, Pottawatomie County, Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corp., Manhattan Area Technical College, Evergy, CRB and Realty Trust Group. A timeline for construction was not provided.