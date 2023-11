NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Scott + Scott LLP has signed a 21,365-square-foot office lease at 230 Park Avenue in Manhattan. The firm will relocate from a subleased space on the 17th floor to the entire 24th floor next summer. Erik Schmall and Scott Weiss of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Scott Klau, Brian Waterman, Erik Harris, Zach Weil and Cole Gendels of Newmark, along with internal agents William Elder, Andrew Ackerman and Walt Rooney, represented the landlord, RXR.