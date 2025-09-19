Friday, September 19, 2025
The new 'supplier park' at the Scout Motors advanced manufacturing campus in Blythewood, S.C., will comprise three buildings spanning 2.3 million square feet.
Scout Motors to Invest $300M for New 2.3 MSF ‘Supplier Park’ in Blythewood, South Carolina

by John Nelson

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Scout Motors plans to invest an additional $300 million for the development of a “supplier park” at its advanced manufacturing campus in Blythewood, about 18 miles north of Columbia, S.C. The three new facilities will be situated on 200 acres adjacent to the main production buildings and create 1,000 new jobs, according to Scout Motors.

The buildings will span 2.3 million square feet and will have three separate functions: sequencing of parts for final assembly, high-volume battery assembly and the installation of vehicle accessories. Evans General Contractors is constructing the supplier park, and PRP Real Assets is serving as the project advisor.

Scout Motors announced its $2 billion Blythewood campus in 2023 with plans to manufacture its fleet of electric trucks and SUVs. The company recently announced it has awarded an estimated $368 million in supplier contracts that will support 1,000 new jobs in South Carolina.

