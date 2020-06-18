REBusinessOnline

Screen Americas Signs 44,198 SF Industrial Lease at Elk Grove Technology Park in Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Screen Americas has signed a 44,198-square-foot industrial lease at Elk Grove Technology Park in Elk Grove Village. Screen is a provider of inkjet printing technology. The facility will serve as the North American headquarters for the company. Mike Sedjo, Jack Brennan and John Hamilton of CBRE represented the landlord, Brennan Investment Group, in the lease transaction. Joe Bronson of NAI Hiffman represented Screen, which will occupy space within a 151,693-square-foot building. Elk Grove Technology Park is an 85-acre industrial park near O’Hare International Airport. With the completion of Phase I in the fourth quarter of 2019, the park is nearly 75 percent leased.

