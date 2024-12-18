SCS Development Co. Sells Copper Ridge Apartments in Renton, Washington for $70.7M

RENTON, WASH. — SCS Development Co. has completed the sale of Copper Ridge Apartments, a multifamily asset in Renton, to Timberlane Partners for $70.7 million, or $217,538 per unit.

Completed in 1983 and 1985, Copper Ridge offers 325 apartment units spread across two- and three-story residential buildings, as well as a clubhouse, heated swimming pool, three laundry facilities and a children’s playground. The community’s one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments average 788 square feet. The two- and three-bedroom units feature wood-burning fireplaces, and all units have private decks or balconies off the living rooms.

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.