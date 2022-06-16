REBusinessOnline

Scully Co. Acquires 128-Unit Bixby Apartments in Haverhill, Massachusetts

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Scully Co., a multifamily investment firm based in Pennsylvania, has acquired The Bixby, a 128-unit apartment complex in the northern Boston suburb of Haverhill. The transit-oriented property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a resident lounge with games and TVs, an entertainment kitchen, 24-hour fitness center, package handling room and a dog park. The seller was Blackfin Real Estate Investors. Berkadia arranged the sale and financing of the property. Scully plans to upgrade unit interiors and common areas.

