Scully Co., True North Buy 230-Unit Apartment Complex in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — A partnership between two investment firms, Philadelphia-based Scully Co. and Connecticut-based True North Management Group, has purchased The Whit, a 230-unit apartment complex located in New Haven’s Wooster Square neighborhood. Built in 2022, The Whit offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 892 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washer and dryers, and all non-studio apartments have walk-in closets. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio; a landscaped courtyard with a pool and fire pits; a rooftop terrace with bar and lounge seating; a clubroom with a coffee bar; a social dining room with a catering kitchen; and a coworking space with access to individual offices. The Whit also houses three retail spaces, two of which are leased to food-and-beverage operators. Jeffrey Dunne, Simon Butler, Biria St. John, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the partnership as the buyer. Tom Traynor, Adam Spengler, Nick Harris and Jake Helmig, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing for the deal through an undisclosed lender.