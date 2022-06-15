SDC Foothills Sells 110,360 SF Office Building in Phoenix for Industrial Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

The new owner plans to convert the 110,360-square-foot Foothills Corporate Centre I in Phoenix into a flex/light industrial asset.

PHOENIX — SDC Foothill Inc., a global investment manager, has completed the disposition of Foothills Corporate Centre I, a value-add office building in Phoenix. WG Group purchased the property for an undisclosed price as its first acquisition in the Phoenix market.

Located at 14415 S. 50th St., the single-story Foothills Corporate Centre I features 110,360 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 64 percent leased to one tenant. The new owner plans to convert the property to flex/light industrial space.

CJ Osbrink, Scott Scharlach and Kevin Shannon of Newmark represented the seller and buyer in the deal.