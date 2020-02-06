Sea Breeze Properties Breaks Ground on 40-Acre Mixed-Use Development in San Diego

Posted on by in California, Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Western

MERGE 56, located in San Diego’s Torrey Highlands neighborhood, will feature a 450,000-square-foot office and retail space, a boutique hotel and 242 residential units.

SAN DIEGO — Sea Breeze Properties has broken ground for MERGE 56, a 40-acre mixed-use development located in the Torrey Highlands submarket of San Diego.

Adjacent to State Route 56 at Camino Del Sur, MERGE 56 will feature a 450,000-square-foot, Class A office and retail space; a boutique hotel; and 242 residential units, including single-family homes, townhomes and affordable apartments.

The land was originally approved in 2004 as a big-box retail center before Sea Breeze Properties acquired the land in 2013 and redesigned it into a pedestrian-centric, mixed-use environment.

CBRE’s Chris Pascale, Mike Hoeck and Ellycia Halden will handle leasing for the office space, while Steve Avoyer of Flocke & Avoyer will handle leasing for the retail component.