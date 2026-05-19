Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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3751-Delmas-Ter-LA-CA
Slated for completion in 2027, the two five-story properties will bring 79 affordable housing units to the Palms submarket of Los Angeles.
Affordable HousingCaliforniaDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWestern

Seachange Partners Receives $15.6M in Construction Financing for Two Affordable Housing Projects in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Seachange Partners has received $15.6 million in nonrecourse construction financing for two affordable multifamily developments in Los Angeles. Keith Rosso and Jeremy Kanter of Berkadia arranged the financing through Genesis Capital, a private Los Angeles-based residential construction lender.

Located at 1723 Corinth Ave. and 3751 Delmas Terrace, the two five-story properties will deliver a combined 79 units of deed-restricted affordable housing. Construction is underway, with completion slated for 2027.

Seachange Partners was founded in 2024 by Kyle Jenkins and Cameron Whiting. To date, the firm has initiated four affordable housing development projects in the greater Los Angeles area. The Corinth Avenue and Delmas Terrace developments are Seachange’s inaugural projects.

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