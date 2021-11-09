REBusinessOnline

Seagate Colorado Partners Divests of Arista Uptown Apartments in Broomfield, Colorado for $95M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Arista-Uptown-Apts-Broomfield-CO

Arista Uptown Apartments features 272 apartments, a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and dog park.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Seagate Colorado Partners has completed the sale of Arista Uptown Apartments at 8500 Arista Place within Arista, a 200-acre, transit-oriented, master-planned community in Broomfield. Kennedy Wilson and the real estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management acquired the property for $95 million.

Completed in 2012, the property features 272 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and dog park.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of Northmarq’s Denver investment sales team represented the seller in the deal. David Link and Jeff DeHarty of Northmarq’s Denver debt and equity team arranged $53 million in acquisition financing for the buyer through a long-standing life company relationship.

