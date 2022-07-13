REBusinessOnline

Seagate Sells Links at Legacy Ridge Apartments in Westminster, Colorado for $94M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

2710-Bruchez-Parkway-Westminster-CO

Links at Legacy Ridge Apartments in Westminster, Colo., features 232 apartments, a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Seagate Legacy Associates has completed the disposition of Links at Legacy Ridge Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2710 Bruchez Parkway in Westminster. MIG Real Estate acquired the asset for $94 million.

Completed in 1999, Links at Legacy Ridge features 232 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and full-size washers/dryers. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of Northmarq’s Denver Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal.

